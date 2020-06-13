Apartment List
99 Apartments for rent in Smithtown, NY

99 Apartments for rent in Smithtown, NY

Smithtown
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.

Smithtown
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
55 Winston Drive
55 Winston Drive, Smithtown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub.

Smithtown
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
365 Route 111
365 Route 111, Smithtown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Nice and roomy 1 bedroom unit- facing away from traffic, very quiet-also available for sale -see ml#3141064

Smithtown
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
27 Gazebo Ln
27 Gazebo Lane, Smithtown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Must be 55+ yrs or older to rent in this Adult Community. Young Condo 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths and Full Basement for storage. Gas Heat, CAC, Gas Fireplace, Cement Patio, private Backyard, 1st Floor MBR with Full Bath and Walk-in Closet.
Nesconset
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,465
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

Hauppauge
Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
190 Terry Rd B
190 Terry Rd, Hauppauge, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Gorgeous Updated 1 Bdrm in Heart of Smithtown - Property Id: 288508 Gorgeous Completely Redone 1 Bdrm, Open Floorplan, Spacious Lvrm & Dnrm, EIK w/ Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances,Custom Wainscoting paneling throughout with with Chair-rail

St. James
St. James
1 Unit Available
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

St. James
St. James
1 Unit Available
251 Jackson Avenue
251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom

Village of the Branch
Village of the Branch
1 Unit Available
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.

Hauppauge
Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
36 Rainbow Dr
36 Rainbow Drive, Hauppauge, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3 to 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Hi ranch with 2 car garage within the Hauppauge School District. Tenant to pay all utilities.
Central Islip
Central Islip
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,865
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Verified

Hauppauge
Hauppauge
47 Units Available
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,737
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.

St. James
St. James
1 Unit Available
312 Washington Ave
312 Washington Avenue, St. James, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Great home located in desirable Saint James. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Boasts hardwood, large rooms and is 1 block from town, train and supermarket!

Centereach
Centereach
1 Unit Available
43 Lake Grove Blvd
43 Lake Grove Boulevard, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1 Bedroom Cottage. Eat In Kitchen. Full Bath. Large Living Room. Wood Floors. Nicely Maintained. Large Property.

St. James
St. James
1 Unit Available
213 Lake Ave
213 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Oe bedroom, fresh paint, & immaculately clean, Smithtown schools, 1 month rent & 1 month security deposit upon lease signing. Private yard area in back, coin op washer, located in the heart of St. James!

Setauket-East Setauket
Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
5 Thompson Hay Path
5 Thompsons Hay Path, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House close to SUNY, Train, Shopping. no pets no smoking, credit ck please.

Stony Brook
Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
7 Harborview Road
7 Harborview Rd, Stony Brook, NY
Studio
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable Studio With Fireplace, Bookcases, Kitchenette, Bath, Parking For One Car, Hardwood Floors. One Month Rent, One Month Broker's Fee And 1 Months Security. Close To beach. All Included But Cable And Electric. Great location!

Lake Ronkonkoma
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
3 Renwick Rd
3 Renwick Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ACCESS IN HOME, CENTRAL AIR. SACHEM SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO LIRR.

Kings Park
Kings Park
1 Unit Available
1 Park Woods Ln
1 Park Woods Lane, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
This is a legal two family residence, The apartment offers a new kitchen, updated bathroom, dining area, two bedrooms, living room, washer/dryer and storage space. It's in a beautiful development.

Central Islip
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.

Stony Brook
Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
15 Wells Ln
15 Wells Lane, Stony Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Quanit cottage with hardwood floors and fireplaceon tree lined street. Views of the water. Close to Stony Brook Village and restaurants

Islandia
Islandia
1 Unit Available
705 Towne House Vlg
705 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Big and bright Unit conveniently located near expressway. Closets galore Over sized rooms Newer kitchen cabinets, hard wood floors..Laundry inside of unit with new washer and dryer... CLEAN!!!

Central Islip
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
942 Belmore Avenue
942 Bellmore Avenue, North Great River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
spacious and clean 2 bedroom, full bath, den area, Central air. parking and use of yard

Brentwood
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
88 1st Street
88 1st Street, Brentwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 88 1st Street in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Smithtown

Median Rent in Smithtown
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Smithtown is $1,500, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,787.
Studio
$1,351
1 Bed
$1,500
2 Beds
$1,787
3+ Beds
$2,305
City GuideSmithtown
Legend has it that Smithstown got its name when Richard Smith rescued a local chief’s kidnapped daughter. The Chief was so impressed that he told Smith he was entitled to all the land he could encircle in one day while riding a bull! He did, and the town was then named after him.

Smithtown is in Suffolk County, New York on Long Island’s North Shore. It’s a sizeable town of 117,801 and was first occupied in 1665. It’s comprised of a number of villages, hamlets and state parks and is home to a number of celebrities, including the novelist Jodi Picoult and comedian Lori Loughlin. It’s a beautiful and highly sought-after city, given it’s proximity to the lovely shores of the Long Island Sound as well as New York City.

Riding to Smithtown

It ain’t cheap living here, but there are so many perks that many people find it worth it anyway. You’re close to the water, close to the city and after a few years, you’ll probably develop one of those coveted Long Island accents! Be sure to have fresh copies of your credit report, bank statements, references, proof of income and any other important documents your landlord might require. If you can't front the cash, try to get a guarantor on board. And make sure to check it out and get a feel for the area before you decide to take the plunge. You’ll also want to test out the commute to NYC, too, if that will be part of your daily routine. Depending on the time of day it can be a little grueling for some. 

Neighborhoods

With a population of over 100,000 people, it’s no wonder that the city has naturally divided into different areas. There are the neighborhoods close to the beach that many sea lovers prefer, and then the areas further inland that make the commute into New York City a little bit easier. Here are a few of the more popular neighborhoods in Smithtown.

W. Main St: As the name suggests, it’s not the center of town but the main street.

Jericho Turnpike: This is primarily made up of single-family homes and 1-bedroom apartment rentals.

Town Center: This area makes for easy commuting.

Happague: You can find two and three bedroom apartment rentals to apartment complexes with pools, gyms and other amenities. 

Rt. 111/Maple Ave: Quaint and charming and with a 0.3 percent vacancy rate.

Living in Smithtown

A ton of celebrities and well-known people live in Smithtown. That's because it's a great place to live, and has tons of amenities, attractions, shopping and more. The best way to get around in Smithtown is to have your own car. If you want to get into New York City, you can take the Long Island Railroad train. There are also buses, but most people choose to drive their own cars.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Smithtown?
In Smithtown, the median rent is $1,351 for a studio, $1,500 for a 1-bedroom, $1,787 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,305 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Smithtown, check out our monthly Smithtown Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Smithtown?
Some of the colleges located in the Smithtown area include University of Bridgeport, Norwalk Community College, Housatonic Community College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Smithtown?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Smithtown from include Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, Stratford, and Coram.

