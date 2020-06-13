99 Apartments for rent in Smithtown, NY📍
Smithtown is in Suffolk County, New York on Long Island’s North Shore. It’s a sizeable town of 117,801 and was first occupied in 1665. It’s comprised of a number of villages, hamlets and state parks and is home to a number of celebrities, including the novelist Jodi Picoult and comedian Lori Loughlin. It’s a beautiful and highly sought-after city, given it’s proximity to the lovely shores of the Long Island Sound as well as New York City.
It ain’t cheap living here, but there are so many perks that many people find it worth it anyway. You’re close to the water, close to the city and after a few years, you’ll probably develop one of those coveted Long Island accents! Be sure to have fresh copies of your credit report, bank statements, references, proof of income and any other important documents your landlord might require. If you can't front the cash, try to get a guarantor on board. And make sure to check it out and get a feel for the area before you decide to take the plunge. You’ll also want to test out the commute to NYC, too, if that will be part of your daily routine. Depending on the time of day it can be a little grueling for some.
With a population of over 100,000 people, it’s no wonder that the city has naturally divided into different areas. There are the neighborhoods close to the beach that many sea lovers prefer, and then the areas further inland that make the commute into New York City a little bit easier. Here are a few of the more popular neighborhoods in Smithtown.
W. Main St: As the name suggests, it’s not the center of town but the main street.
Jericho Turnpike: This is primarily made up of single-family homes and 1-bedroom apartment rentals.
Town Center: This area makes for easy commuting.
Happague: You can find two and three bedroom apartment rentals to apartment complexes with pools, gyms and other amenities.
Rt. 111/Maple Ave: Quaint and charming and with a 0.3 percent vacancy rate.
A ton of celebrities and well-known people live in Smithtown. That's because it's a great place to live, and has tons of amenities, attractions, shopping and more. The best way to get around in Smithtown is to have your own car. If you want to get into New York City, you can take the Long Island Railroad train. There are also buses, but most people choose to drive their own cars.