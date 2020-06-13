99 Apartments for rent in Smithtown, NY

Riding to Smithtown

It ain’t cheap living here, but there are so many perks that many people find it worth it anyway. You’re close to the water, close to the city and after a few years, you’ll probably develop one of those coveted Long Island accents! Be sure to have fresh copies of your credit report, bank statements, references, proof of income and any other important documents your landlord might require. If you can't front the cash, try to get a guarantor on board. And make sure to check it out and get a feel for the area before you decide to take the plunge. You’ll also want to test out the commute to NYC, too, if that will be part of your daily routine. Depending on the time of day it can be a little grueling for some.