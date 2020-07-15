/
studio apartments
27 Studio Apartments for rent in Milford city, CT
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,430
651 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
12 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,628
784 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,174
538 sqft
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,333
681 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Results within 1 mile of Milford city
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,535
564 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Results within 5 miles of Milford city
1 Unit Available
North Bridgeport
70 Crown Street
70 Crown Street, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
$800
132 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ROOM FOR RENT. Located across from Beardsley park with views of Bunnell's Pond. ROOM available for rent in this beautiful Victorian home on desirable Crown St. Shared kitchen and bathroom.
1 Unit Available
346 Coram Avenue - 1
346 Coram Ave, Shelton, CT
Studio
$1,450
1450 sqft
Recently renovated commercial space in downtown Shelton directly across from post office parking lot. Open layout ideal for office or retail space. New efficient condensing furnace and all new LED lighting.
Results within 10 miles of Milford city
87 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
14 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
16 Units Available
Dwight
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
31 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,530
554 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
17 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
475 sqft
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
8 Units Available
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St, East Haven, CT
Studio
$985
425 sqft
510 Main redefines Connecticut living, with a clubhouse that contains free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar. Residents enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting and walk-in closet space, and extra storage is available.
4 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,450
300 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
8 Units Available
Westville
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,037
385 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
6 Units Available
Fair Haven Heights
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$723
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
21 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
2 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
90 Gerrish Ave, East Haven, CT
Studio
$895
400 sqft
All-studio apartment complex Autumn Ridge offers efficiency combined with modern upgrades like new cabinetry, fully-equipped kitchens and private patios and balconies. The complex accepts small dogs.
6 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,100
560 sqft
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.
Contact for Availability
Whitney Avenue
1217 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,010
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in a pet-friendly building right down the street from Lake Whitney. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, bike storage and on-site laundry. Section 8 accepted.
7 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,015
368 sqft
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
East Rock
249 Humphrey St Apt 1
249 Humphrey St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$950
Studio apartment in amazing location available now! This apartment features hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural lighting, closet space in the back, and tiled floors in the kitchen! Street parking is available and small pets are welcome with
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Haven
124 Court Street
124 Court Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,100
346 sqft
Live downtown New Haven and walk everywhere - steps to the State Street train station, restaurants, museums, Yale University, Gateway Community College, shops and more! This studio is in the highly desirable Center Court Condominiums that has 14
1 Unit Available
5 Prospect Court
5 Prospect Court, New Haven County, CT
Studio
$1,200
775 sqft
Stunning oversized light and airy studio with French doors leading to the exquisite outdoor fireplace and backyard. Two blocks from East Rock, Albertus Magnus, East Rock Park, and minutes to downtown New Haven. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED except cable.
