Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The beach is calling, this 2nd floor unit in a 2 family house is minutes to the beach. Great beach community! 3 bedrooms, french doors opening up to a patio, some water views, and full access to the rwo car garage and driveway. The property also includes ample storage in the basement along with a washer & a dryer. Minutes from downtown Milford, the train station and restaurants and shops. This is one rental you don't want to miss! Showings to begin after June 15th.