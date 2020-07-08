All apartments in Milford city
Milford city, CT
773 East Broadway
773 East Broadway

773 East Broadway · (203) 627-7856
Location

773 East Broadway, Milford city, CT 06460
Devon - Walnut Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 10

$2,900

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1427 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This DIRECT WATERFRONT is must see! Available September 10, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Enjoy breathtaking panoramic water views of Long Island Sound, Milford Harbor and Charles Island from the comfort of your deck or living room. Perfect for kayaking, windsurfing, paddle boarding, swimming or just taking a nice walk on the sandy beach or the beautiful boardwalk. Relax and watch the waves or the boats from the scenic deck featuring a pergola. Feel like you're on vacation all year long! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a living room and spacious dining area with sliders to the large waterfront deck. Kitchen features breakfast bar. Full bath and laundry complete the first floor. Upper level bedrooms and full bath. Walk up attic with amazing storage or expansion possibilities. New Furnace. Walking distance to Silver Sands\Walnut Beach Boardwalk. Minutes to train station, shopping and entertainment.
This DIRECT WATERFRONT is must see! Enjoy breathtaking panoramic water views of Long Island Sound, Milford Harbor and Charles Island from the comfort of your deck or living room. Perfect for kayaking, windsurfing, paddle boarding, swimming or just taking a nice walk on the sandy beach or the beautiful boardwalk. Relax and watch the waves or the boats from the scenic deck featuring a pergola. Feel like you're on vacation all year long! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a living room and spacious dining area with sliders to the large waterfront deck. Kitchen features breakfast bar. Full bath and laundry complete the first floor. Upper level bedrooms and full bath. Walk up attic with amazing storage or expansion possibilities. New Furnace. Walking distance to Silver Sands\Walnut Beach Boardwalk. Minutes to train station, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 773 East Broadway have any available units?
773 East Broadway has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 773 East Broadway have?
Some of 773 East Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 773 East Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
773 East Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 773 East Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 773 East Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 773 East Broadway offer parking?
No, 773 East Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 773 East Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 773 East Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 773 East Broadway have a pool?
No, 773 East Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 773 East Broadway have accessible units?
No, 773 East Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 773 East Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 773 East Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 773 East Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 773 East Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
