773 East Broadway

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This DIRECT WATERFRONT is must see! Available September 10, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Enjoy breathtaking panoramic water views of Long Island Sound, Milford Harbor and Charles Island from the comfort of your deck or living room. Perfect for kayaking, windsurfing, paddle boarding, swimming or just taking a nice walk on the sandy beach or the beautiful boardwalk. Relax and watch the waves or the boats from the scenic deck featuring a pergola. Feel like you're on vacation all year long! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a living room and spacious dining area with sliders to the large waterfront deck. Kitchen features breakfast bar. Full bath and laundry complete the first floor. Upper level bedrooms and full bath. Walk up attic with amazing storage or expansion possibilities. New Furnace. Walking distance to Silver Sands\Walnut Beach Boardwalk. Minutes to train station, shopping and entertainment.

