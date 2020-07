Amenities

Year round rental. Great location in sought after Milford. Terrific school system and town to make your home. Close to shops, restaurants, and public transportation. This unique farmhouse has a lot of character. 3 bedroom and 1 bath, featuring hardwood floors throughout and great cubby storage areas. Enjoy your morning coffee on the large enclosed front porch or a nice family picnic in the spacious backyard. Washer and Dryer hookup available.