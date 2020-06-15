All apartments in Milford city
Find more places like 670 Boston Post Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milford city, CT
/
670 Boston Post Road
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

670 Boston Post Road

670 Boston Post Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milford city
See all
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

670 Boston Post Road, Milford city, CT 06461
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom apt at unit 5 in Milford ready to be rented now! Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floor on main floor. Two level unit with spiral staircase. Plenty of off street parking. This is a perfect commuter location offering easy access to local buses, colleges, and work centers. This is truly one of the city's hidden gems. Must have good background and rental history. Water is included in rent. Electricity is paid by tenant. Pets allowed with one time pet fee. (Breed restrictions apply)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Boston Post Road have any available units?
670 Boston Post Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford city, CT.
What amenities does 670 Boston Post Road have?
Some of 670 Boston Post Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Boston Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
670 Boston Post Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Boston Post Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 670 Boston Post Road is pet friendly.
Does 670 Boston Post Road offer parking?
Yes, 670 Boston Post Road does offer parking.
Does 670 Boston Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 Boston Post Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Boston Post Road have a pool?
No, 670 Boston Post Road does not have a pool.
Does 670 Boston Post Road have accessible units?
No, 670 Boston Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Boston Post Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 670 Boston Post Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 670 Boston Post Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 670 Boston Post Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street
Milford city, CT 06460
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue
Milford city, CT 06460

Similar Pages

Milford city 1 BedroomsMilford city 2 Bedrooms
Milford city Apartments with ParkingMilford city Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Milford city Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Milford Harbor Post Road South

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeWesleyan University
Yale University