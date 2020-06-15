37 Melba Street

Amenities

UNIQUE WATERFRONT HOME - Academic Rental Available 9.1.2020-5.31.2021. This charming house direct located on LI Sound features a first floor with open floor plan, kitchen with granite and ss appliances, living room with fireplace and sliders to deck. Main floor bedroom, laundry and full bath. Upper level loft bedroom, with sitting room and private deck. Amazing full bath with jet tub and shower. Additional bedroom on the second level. All has been tastefully remodeled. Views are incredible! Enjoy plenty of off street parking.