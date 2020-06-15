All apartments in Milford city
37 Melba Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:38 AM

37 Melba Street

37 Melba Street · (203) 874-0523
Location

37 Melba Street, Milford city, CT 06460
Woodmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
UNIQUE WATERFRONT HOME - Academic Rental Available 9.1.2020-5.31.2021. This charming house direct located on LI Sound features a first floor with open floor plan, kitchen with granite and ss appliances, living room with fireplace and sliders to deck. Main floor bedroom, laundry and full bath. Upper level loft bedroom, with sitting room and private deck. Amazing full bath with jet tub and shower. Additional bedroom on the second level. All has been tastefully remodeled. Views are incredible! Enjoy plenty of off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Melba Street have any available units?
37 Melba Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 Melba Street have?
Some of 37 Melba Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Melba Street currently offering any rent specials?
37 Melba Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Melba Street pet-friendly?
No, 37 Melba Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 37 Melba Street offer parking?
Yes, 37 Melba Street does offer parking.
Does 37 Melba Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Melba Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Melba Street have a pool?
No, 37 Melba Street does not have a pool.
Does 37 Melba Street have accessible units?
No, 37 Melba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Melba Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Melba Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Melba Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Melba Street does not have units with air conditioning.
