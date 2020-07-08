All apartments in Milford city
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

32 Shell Avenue

32 Shell Avenue · (203) 627-7856
Location

32 Shell Avenue, Milford city, CT 06460
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3070 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is available 9/8/2020-5/31/2021. This home is a vacation everyday! Perfect location in much sought-after Ft Trumbull Beach area with beach access just steps away. Wide open floor plan with large windows to catch the view of Long Island Sound. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening spirit from the balcony, porch or back deck. Many original details remain including French doors, fireplace and moldings. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home boasts hardwood floors throughout. Master suite with sleeping porch, double walk-in closets, lavish master bath, with jacuzzi and balcony overlooking the water! Lots of room for friends and family in this spacious home. Easy walk to Silver Sand State Park and Milford Green.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Shell Avenue have any available units?
32 Shell Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Shell Avenue have?
Some of 32 Shell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Shell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
32 Shell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Shell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 32 Shell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 32 Shell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 32 Shell Avenue offers parking.
Does 32 Shell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Shell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Shell Avenue have a pool?
No, 32 Shell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 32 Shell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 32 Shell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Shell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Shell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Shell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Shell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
