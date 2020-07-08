32 Shell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This home is available 9/8/2020-5/31/2021. This home is a vacation everyday! Perfect location in much sought-after Ft Trumbull Beach area with beach access just steps away. Wide open floor plan with large windows to catch the view of Long Island Sound. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening spirit from the balcony, porch or back deck. Many original details remain including French doors, fireplace and moldings. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home boasts hardwood floors throughout. Master suite with sleeping porch, double walk-in closets, lavish master bath, with jacuzzi and balcony overlooking the water! Lots of room for friends and family in this spacious home. Easy walk to Silver Sand State Park and Milford Green.