Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

30 Greenview Lane

30 Greenview Lane · (203) 877-0618
Location

30 Greenview Lane, Milford city, CT 06461
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 1 bedroom unit that has been very well maintained. Updated kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom with extra closet space. Open concept for the living and dining room with plenty of space to entertain. Laundry in unit and a 1 car attached garage! Minutes from Walnut beach and silver sands park. Great nightlife, restaurants, shops and nearby boat docks in downtown Milford. Minutes from the train station, Merritt Parkway and I-95. Available for rent August 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Greenview Lane have any available units?
30 Greenview Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Greenview Lane have?
Some of 30 Greenview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Greenview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
30 Greenview Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Greenview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 30 Greenview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 30 Greenview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 30 Greenview Lane does offer parking.
Does 30 Greenview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Greenview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Greenview Lane have a pool?
No, 30 Greenview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 30 Greenview Lane have accessible units?
No, 30 Greenview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Greenview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Greenview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Greenview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Greenview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
