30 Greenview Lane

Wonderful 1 bedroom unit that has been very well maintained. Updated kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom with extra closet space. Open concept for the living and dining room with plenty of space to entertain. Laundry in unit and a 1 car attached garage! Minutes from Walnut beach and silver sands park. Great nightlife, restaurants, shops and nearby boat docks in downtown Milford. Minutes from the train station, Merritt Parkway and I-95. Available for rent August 1st