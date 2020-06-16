21 Orland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage new construction

ACADEMIC RENTAL - Fully furnished and available from 9/1/19-5/31/20. This bungalow located in desirable Bayview Beach has 2 + bedrooms and one full bath. Three season porch, living room/dining room. Kitchen with ss appliances and granite counters. It has a rear deck and off street parking. Short walk to private beach. Style: Bungalow Total Rooms: 6 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Full Square Footage: 650 New Construction: No Year Built: 1925 (Public Records) Units in Complex: 1 Dir. Waterfront: No Acres: 0.09 Zoning: ZN Pet Information: Pets are Not Allowed Lease/Rental Terms and Conditions Pets Allowed: No Smoking Allowed: No Landlord Requirements: Credit Check, References Required, Security Deposit, Lease Required Security Deposit: 2700 Rental Duration Winter Furnished Tenant Responsibility: Cable TV, Credit Check, Electricity, Heat, Hot Water, Insurance, Snow Removal, Water Laundry Location: Lower Level Features Appliances Incl.: Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer Attic: No Attic Basement Desc.: Partial With Hatchway Exterior Siding: Vinyl Siding Garage & Parking: Unpaved, Off Street Parking Swimming Pool: No Pool Waterfront Feat.: Access, Beach, Walk to Water Utility Information Hot Water System: Electric Heat Type: Hot Air Fueled By: Natural Gas Fuel Tank Location: Non Applicable Cooling: None Water & Sewer Service: Public Water Connected Sewage System: Public Sewer Connected