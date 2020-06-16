All apartments in Milford city
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:43 PM

21 Orland Street

21 Orland Street · (203) 627-7856
Location

21 Orland Street, Milford city, CT 06460
Woodmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
new construction
ACADEMIC RENTAL - Fully furnished and available from 9/1/19-5/31/20. This bungalow located in desirable Bayview Beach has 2 + bedrooms and one full bath. Three season porch, living room/dining room. Kitchen with ss appliances and granite counters. It has a rear deck and off street parking. Short walk to private beach. Style: Bungalow Total Rooms: 6 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Full Square Footage: 650 New Construction: No Year Built: 1925 (Public Records) Units in Complex: 1 Dir. Waterfront: No Acres: 0.09 Zoning: ZN Pet Information: Pets are Not Allowed Lease/Rental Terms and Conditions Pets Allowed: No Smoking Allowed: No Landlord Requirements: Credit Check, References Required, Security Deposit, Lease Required Security Deposit: 2700 Rental Duration Winter Furnished Tenant Responsibility: Cable TV, Credit Check, Electricity, Heat, Hot Water, Insurance, Snow Removal, Water Laundry Location: Lower Level Features Appliances Incl.: Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer Attic: No Attic Basement Desc.: Partial With Hatchway Exterior Siding: Vinyl Siding Garage & Parking: Unpaved, Off Street Parking Swimming Pool: No Pool Waterfront Feat.: Access, Beach, Walk to Water Utility Information Hot Water System: Electric Heat Type: Hot Air Fueled By: Natural Gas Fuel Tank Location: Non Applicable Cooling: None Water & Sewer Service: Public Water Connected Sewage System: Public Sewer Connected

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Orland Street have any available units?
21 Orland Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Orland Street have?
Some of 21 Orland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Orland Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Orland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Orland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Orland Street is pet friendly.
Does 21 Orland Street offer parking?
Yes, 21 Orland Street does offer parking.
Does 21 Orland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Orland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Orland Street have a pool?
Yes, 21 Orland Street has a pool.
Does 21 Orland Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Orland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Orland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Orland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Orland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Orland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
