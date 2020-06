Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Immaculate Clean Sanitized beach house that has everything you want within coveted laurel beach community. House has water views and is about 50 feet from the beach ( third house in). Wonderful beach home that is light bright and airy and beachy. Sits on a large lot that has one side fenced in enough room to play ball and not on top of neighbors. 4 bedrooms sleeps 8 ( 2 king beds, 2 twin beds can be pushed together and twin bunk beds) all linens and towels provided. Outdoor shower and grill. House comes with beach chairs and bikes. Deep sandy beach gets groomed weekly in the summer 1/3 mile boardwalk wonderful to walk along to enjoy the views. THIS IS A SHORT TERM RENTAL- June and September + cleaning fee Fantastic beach home to rent for your summer Needs $ 4250 per week. Terms negotiable depending on stay and amount of people Agent owner