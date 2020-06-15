All apartments in Milford city
1 Bayshore Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:49 AM

1 Bayshore Drive

1 Bayshore Drive · (203) 410-9484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Bayshore Drive, Milford city, CT 06460
Woodmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This 2-bedroom Beach cottage, with 2 full baths, has a floor plan with water views from every bedroom that capture a view of the Marsh and Inlet with Ocean on the front and the surrounding seaside community on the rear. The floor plan is designed for beach living with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a spacious central family room, rear decks provide guests with ample space to sit and enjoy the magical coastal community surrounding this home. The large open living/dining area with a full view of the Long Island Sound step into your private beach at BayviewJuly and August $6000 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Bayshore Drive have any available units?
1 Bayshore Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1 Bayshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 Bayshore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Bayshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1 Bayshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 1 Bayshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1 Bayshore Drive does offer parking.
Does 1 Bayshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Bayshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Bayshore Drive have a pool?
No, 1 Bayshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1 Bayshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 Bayshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Bayshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Bayshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Bayshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Bayshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
