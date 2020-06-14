/
1 bedroom apartments
65 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Hartford, CT
5 Units Available
Brooksyde Apartments
133 Loomis Dr, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
600 sqft
Brooksyde Apartments is located only 10 minutes from downtown Hartford and within walking distance to the upscale boutiques, delis, and service establishments of West Hartford Center and Blue Black Square.
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
10 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
1 Unit Available
183 Loomis Drive Apt 106 - 1
183 Loomis Drive, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 183 Loomis Drive Apt 106 - 1 in West Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
25 Cassandra Blvd Apt 106
25 Cassandra Boulevard, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site
1 Unit Available
311 Cumberland Road - 2A
311 Cumberland Rd, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 Cumberland Road - 2A in West Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1 Bretton Road - 1A
1 Bretton Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Long and short term leases available. Walk to Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center! One room available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 3 bedroom apt. SHARED apartment.
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 1A
21 Crescent St, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,398
700 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Corporate housing! SHORT TERM LEASES ACCEPTED! Everything you see in the pictures comes with the place!
1 Unit Available
24 N Main Street - 2C
24 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
690 sqft
Second Floor, One bedroom, one bath apartment available on 7/14/20. Rent includes water usage, Landscaping, snow/trash removal and one outdoor assigned parking space. Washer/Dryer, lots of natural light and private outdoor balcony.
1 Unit Available
812 Farmington
812 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
Spacious Fully Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment within walking distance to Blueback Square and West Hartford Center! Apartment has High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, and a fully Functioning Fireplace.
1 Unit Available
45 Highland Street
45 Highland Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
484 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 1BR CONDO UNIT IN CANTERBURY RETIREMENT COMMUNITY, MUST BE 55YRS OR OLDER.
1 Unit Available
30 Schoolhouse Drive
30 Schoolhouse Dr, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,875
761 sqft
GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO WEST HARTFORD CENTER, BLUE BACK SQUARE, HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. PRISTINE ONE BEDROOM WITH OVERSIZED WINDOWS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. LOW MONTHLY UTILITIES.
Results within 1 mile of West Hartford
27 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
1 Unit Available
566 Prospect Ave - 2A
566 Prospect Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$998
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! BRAND NEW HIGH-END RENOVATION!! PRIVATE OFFICE! One bedroom with private office available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 4BR apartment.
West End
1 Unit Available
28 Whitney Street
28 Whitney Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
732 sqft
Bright and spacious first floor apartment in Hartford! At $1200/month, this one bedroom, one bathroom unit includes heat, water, gas range and electricity! Great location, walking distance to shopping and dining and less than a mile from the UCONN
Results within 5 miles of West Hartford
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
16 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
816 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Downtown Hartford
30 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Asylum Hill
32 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
609 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
South Green
9 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
530 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
27 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,795
833 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Asylum Hill
4 Units Available
Carriage Place
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,558
949 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
