41 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
West Side
17 Units Available
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
1153 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Robertson
42 Units Available
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
Robertson
33 Units Available
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,215
773 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Robertson
26 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
832 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
West Side
3 Units Available
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,415
794 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Side
2 Units Available
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,040
704 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Side
5 Units Available
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Robertson
1 Unit Available
153 Tudor Lane
153 Tudor Lane, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,085
750 sqft
Garden Style unit at The Oaks Apartment available for 11/1/2019 occupancy. Heat & Hot H20 water included. Clubhouse, pool and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,714
785 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Griswold Gardens
30 Salem Ct, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
Enjoy a home where your address says it all! If how you live is as important as where you live, you owe it to yourself to move to Griswold Gardens.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
29 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
13 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 20 at 02:41pm
4 Units Available
Sleeping Giant
1238 Hartford Tpke, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
$975
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Vernon. Property offers numerous amenities including heat and hot water. There is no application fee. Income Restrictions Apply.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
84 Candlewood
84 Candlewood Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
84 Candlewood Available 06/19/20 Candlewood Penthouse - Welcome to 84 Candlewood, South Windsor. This condo has been renovated from top to bottom with quality finishes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
85 Old Town Road
85 Old Town Road, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
This second floor end unit has been recently renovated with wood look floors and fresh neutral colors. Over 900 square feet including spacious living room, dining room, master Bedroom with walk in closet and modern eat in kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
Welcome Home Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
11 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
108 West St, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,247
810 sqft
Near many parks and I-91. Community pool, playground, gym and laundry rooms. One- and two-bedroom apartments with mini blinds, oversized windows and lots of closet space. Rent includes heat and hot water. Park-like picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Downtown Hartford
30 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Asylum Hill
32 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
609 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
South Green
9 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
530 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
$
13 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
810 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Stepny Place
1800 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,347
701 sqft
Welcome Home Step into a community where you can enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stepny Place combines the best of a friendly neighborhood and urban living.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Asylum Hill
4 Units Available
Carriage Place
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.

June 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Manchester rents held steady over the past month

Manchester rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Manchester stand at $1,187 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,486 for a two-bedroom. Manchester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Manchester, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Manchester

    As rents have increased slightly in Manchester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Manchester is less affordable for renters.

    • Manchester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,486 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Manchester.
    • While Manchester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Manchester than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Manchester is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

