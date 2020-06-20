791 Long Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful end unit furnished 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse awaits you! The first floor features an open floor plan as the kitchen opens up to the dining and living room. Also, there is an office or bonus room with french doors. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Relax on the covered balcony or in the living room by the fireplace. The master suite features two closets and a newly remodeled bathroom with stand up shower. Laundry is on the upper level so no need to drag your laundry down to the basement. The finished basement features a dressing room, rec space and potential additional bedroom. This unit also has an attached garage. Property can be rented as furnished or unfurnished. Academic rental possible. NO SMOKING, Decent credit, credit, background check and proof of income required. Renter's insurance required. References. Pet restrictions. NO CATS!