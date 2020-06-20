All apartments in Middletown
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:08 AM

791 Long Hill Road

791 Long Hill Road · (860) 343-3820
Location

791 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT 06457

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1449 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful end unit furnished 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse awaits you! The first floor features an open floor plan as the kitchen opens up to the dining and living room. Also, there is an office or bonus room with french doors. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Relax on the covered balcony or in the living room by the fireplace. The master suite features two closets and a newly remodeled bathroom with stand up shower. Laundry is on the upper level so no need to drag your laundry down to the basement. The finished basement features a dressing room, rec space and potential additional bedroom. This unit also has an attached garage. Property can be rented as furnished or unfurnished. Academic rental possible. NO SMOKING, Decent credit, credit, background check and proof of income required. Renter's insurance required. References. Pet restrictions. NO CATS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 Long Hill Road have any available units?
791 Long Hill Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 791 Long Hill Road have?
Some of 791 Long Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 791 Long Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
791 Long Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 Long Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 791 Long Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 791 Long Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 791 Long Hill Road does offer parking.
Does 791 Long Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 791 Long Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 Long Hill Road have a pool?
No, 791 Long Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 791 Long Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 791 Long Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 791 Long Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 791 Long Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 791 Long Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 791 Long Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
