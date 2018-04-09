All apartments in Middletown
Find more places like 135 Burgundy Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middletown, CT
/
135 Burgundy Hill Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

135 Burgundy Hill Lane

135 Burgundy Hill Lane · (203) 712-4311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Middletown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

135 Burgundy Hill Lane, Middletown, CT 06457

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 135 Burgundy Hill Lane · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One Bedroom Condo Available for Rent - Clean, bright, spacious one bedroom condo available for rent in Peppermill Village. Move-in condition, available immediately.

Quick and easy access to major highways, bus stop, bike path/walking trails, restaurants and shopping.

Updated kitchen and bath, new flooring, spiral staircase leads to possible second bedroom or home office. Lots of closet space. Stove, fridge, dishwasher and AC unit.

$875 per month. Sorry, no pets please. Credit and Background check required.

$875 per month rent
$875 Security deposit
$30 application fee

Visit our website or give us a call to set up a showing today!

(RLNE3526043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Burgundy Hill Lane have any available units?
135 Burgundy Hill Lane has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Burgundy Hill Lane have?
Some of 135 Burgundy Hill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Burgundy Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
135 Burgundy Hill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Burgundy Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 135 Burgundy Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 135 Burgundy Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 135 Burgundy Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 135 Burgundy Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Burgundy Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Burgundy Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 135 Burgundy Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 135 Burgundy Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 135 Burgundy Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Burgundy Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Burgundy Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Burgundy Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 Burgundy Hill Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 135 Burgundy Hill Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke
Middletown, CT 06457
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane
Middletown, CT 06457
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St
Middletown, CT 06457
Knoll Crest
207 George St
Middletown, CT 06457
Willowcrest Apartments
63 Stoneycrest Drive
Middletown, CT 06457
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle
Middletown, CT 06457
Meadoway Gardens
10-70 Rose Circle
Middletown, CT 06450
Woodbury Apartments
818 Bartholomew Road
Middletown, CT 06457

Similar Pages

Middletown 1 BedroomsMiddletown 2 Bedrooms
Middletown Apartments with ParkingMiddletown Dog Friendly Apartments
Middletown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CT
West Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MATrumbull, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Wesleyan UniversityMiddlesex Community College
Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity