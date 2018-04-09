135 Burgundy Hill Lane

Amenities

One Bedroom Condo Available for Rent - Clean, bright, spacious one bedroom condo available for rent in Peppermill Village. Move-in condition, available immediately.



Quick and easy access to major highways, bus stop, bike path/walking trails, restaurants and shopping.



Updated kitchen and bath, new flooring, spiral staircase leads to possible second bedroom or home office. Lots of closet space. Stove, fridge, dishwasher and AC unit.



$875 per month. Sorry, no pets please. Credit and Background check required.



