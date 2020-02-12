16 Lincoln St 1

Amenities

Newly Renovated Single Family House - 4 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms , cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided , washer and dryer hook up , 24 hour emergency maintenance



Enjoy a 3D tour from the convenience of your home , link below

3D VIRTUAL TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1684987?accessKey=5e02



Online resident portal pay rent online or submit maintenance requests * Security deposit depends on credit history*

Call us TODAY at 860-525-4442.

Open 8am-5pm, Monday-Friday.

Hablamos español.



Our company works on a first come, first serve basis. We will place an apartment on hold and no longer perform showings once a security deposit is placed on the unit. Application fee: $30 per person when submitted online or $40 paper application per person.



No Pets Allowed



