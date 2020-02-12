All apartments in Hartford
Find more places like 16 Lincoln St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hartford, CT
/
16 Lincoln St 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

16 Lincoln St 1

16 Lincoln St · (860) 525-4442 ext. 154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hartford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16 Lincoln St, Hartford, CT 06106
Frog Hollow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16 Lincoln St 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
e-payments
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Newly Renovated Single Family House - 4 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms , cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided , washer and dryer hook up , 24 hour emergency maintenance

Enjoy a 3D tour from the convenience of your home , link below
3D VIRTUAL TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1684987?accessKey=5e02

Online resident portal pay rent online or submit maintenance requests * Security deposit depends on credit history*
DON’T WAIT TILL IT’S GONE!
Call us TODAY at 860-525-4442.
Open 8am-5pm, Monday-Friday.
Hablamos español.

Our company works on a first come, first serve basis. We will place an apartment on hold and no longer perform showings once a security deposit is placed on the unit. Application fee: $30 per person when submitted online or $40 paper application per person.

#RegoRealty #AvailableAptRegoRealty #CallRegoRealtyNow
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/regorealty
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/regorealty
Follow us on Instagram: @regorealty

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2799053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Lincoln St 1 have any available units?
16 Lincoln St 1 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Lincoln St 1 have?
Some of 16 Lincoln St 1's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Lincoln St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16 Lincoln St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Lincoln St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 16 Lincoln St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hartford.
Does 16 Lincoln St 1 offer parking?
No, 16 Lincoln St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 16 Lincoln St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Lincoln St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Lincoln St 1 have a pool?
No, 16 Lincoln St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 16 Lincoln St 1 have accessible units?
No, 16 Lincoln St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Lincoln St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Lincoln St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16 Lincoln St 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Front Street Lofts
20 Front St
Hartford, CT 06103
915 Main Street
915 Main St
Hartford, CT 06103
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St
Hartford, CT 06103
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street
Hartford, CT 06105
81 Arch
81 Arch Street
Hartford, CT 06103
Faith Manor
402 Albany Avenue
Hartford, CT 06120
The Metropolitan
266 Pearl St
Hartford, CT 06103
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St
Hartford, CT 06105

Similar Pages

Hartford 1 BedroomsHartford 2 Bedrooms
Hartford Apartments with ParkingHartford Dog Friendly Apartments
Hartford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CT
West Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CT
Shelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Asylum HillDowntown Hartford
Frog Hollow
South Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Trinity CollegeAlbertus Magnus College
Three Rivers Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity