Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:33 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Hartford, CT with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Hartford means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
14 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,145
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1225 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Results within 5 miles of Hartford
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,412
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1355 sqft
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
8 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,621
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
15 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,049
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1054 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
20 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,290
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
20 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,649
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
5 Units Available
Glastonbury Centre
28 Nanel Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
950 sqft
Open House Sunday January 5th from 10-2.Make your home in one of the most desirable areas of Hartford area. Located in historic Glastonbury, CT, Glastonbury Center is just off of major highway access to downtown Hartford.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
Stepny Place
1800 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,347
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1129 sqft
Welcome Home Step into a community where you can enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stepny Place combines the best of a friendly neighborhood and urban living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
The Arbors at Brighton Park
627 Brighton Park Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
31 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
875 sqft
Welcome Home Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Springbrook Drive
127 Springbrook Drive, Glastonbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Short term Lease 6-10 months only! Tenant must vacate bu July 31st, 2021. Great location in Downtown Glastonbury with easy access to Rt 2 and CENTRAL AC.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
49-B Salmon Brook Drive
49 Salmon Brook Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
Garden Apartments We are located minutes from Downtown Hartford and within walking distance of fine restaurants, the post office, shopping, etc.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
30 Schoolhouse Drive
30 Schoolhouse Dr, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,875
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO WEST HARTFORD CENTER, BLUE BACK SQUARE, HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. PRISTINE ONE BEDROOM WITH OVERSIZED WINDOWS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. LOW MONTHLY UTILITIES.
Results within 10 miles of Hartford
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
38 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
Studio
$1,410
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
40 Units Available
Robertson
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,130
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
Robertson
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
24 Units Available
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,190
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
108 West St, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,257
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
960 sqft
Near many parks and I-91. Community pool, playground, gym and laundry rooms. One- and two-bedroom apartments with mini blinds, oversized windows and lots of closet space. Rent includes heat and hot water. Park-like picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
19 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,084
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
25 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
14 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
7 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,734
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
City Guide for Hartford, CT

Hartford, Connecticut

It can get a little tricky, but this guide is here to help navigate through the nuances of renting in Hartford, Connecticut. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Hartford, CT

Finding apartments with a pool in Hartford means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Hartford could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

