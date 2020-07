Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym game room parking garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage bocce court coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park internet access internet cafe lobby media room pool table shuffle board yoga

Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces. Be part of the Spectra Community where it's possible to play basketball at Plaza, and crush your to-do list at Park's business center, all while calling Pearl "home."