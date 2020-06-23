All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Village at Legacy Ridge

3760 West 112th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3760 West 112th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
trash valet
-Beautiful Spacious Property Takeover COUNTDOWN!! (no deposit needed)
(HIGH ceilings, air-conditioning, heater, in-unit washer & dryer; balcony, huge walk-in closet, in-unit fireplace, large windows, trash valet, pet friendly, surface lot, carport/garage upon application)

- Flexible Lease Term - 8 months at least. Extension is applicable.

- FAMILY-SIZE Bedroom & Bathroom.

- PERFECT Community - STUNNING mountain view, pool, hot tub, grills, gym, business center, theater room, casibo, great staff, safe neighborhood, free coffee and cookies. The apartment is facing the yard!!

- Convenient Location - CLOSE to Denver & Boulder; around grocery & coffee stores & shopping malls; 12 mins' drive to Denver Premium Outlets; neighboring three premium golf courses; across the community college; near Community Dentistry.

*The rate is CHEAPER as fixed in July rate as the lessor signed off.
*The owner has to relocate due to job requirement.

We highly recommend you consider and check it out!!!

(RLNE4490759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at Legacy Ridge have any available units?
Village at Legacy Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does Village at Legacy Ridge have?
Some of Village at Legacy Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at Legacy Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Village at Legacy Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village at Legacy Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at Legacy Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Village at Legacy Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Village at Legacy Ridge does offer parking.
Does Village at Legacy Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village at Legacy Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at Legacy Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Village at Legacy Ridge has a pool.
Does Village at Legacy Ridge have accessible units?
No, Village at Legacy Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Village at Legacy Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village at Legacy Ridge has units with dishwashers.
