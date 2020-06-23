Village at Legacy Ridge

Amenities
-Beautiful Spacious Property Takeover COUNTDOWN!! (no deposit needed)
(HIGH ceilings, air-conditioning, heater, in-unit washer & dryer; balcony, huge walk-in closet, in-unit fireplace, large windows, trash valet, pet friendly, surface lot, carport/garage upon application)
- Flexible Lease Term - 8 months at least. Extension is applicable.
- FAMILY-SIZE Bedroom & Bathroom.
- PERFECT Community - STUNNING mountain view, pool, hot tub, grills, gym, business center, theater room, casibo, great staff, safe neighborhood, free coffee and cookies. The apartment is facing the yard!!
- Convenient Location - CLOSE to Denver & Boulder; around grocery & coffee stores & shopping malls; 12 mins' drive to Denver Premium Outlets; neighboring three premium golf courses; across the community college; near Community Dentistry.
*The rate is CHEAPER as fixed in July rate as the lessor signed off.
*The owner has to relocate due to job requirement.
We highly recommend you consider and check it out!!!
(RLNE4490759)