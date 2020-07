Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool table bbq/grill garage online portal trash valet cats allowed accessible pool 24hr maintenance cc payments community garden e-payments game room hot tub internet access key fob access lobby media room package receiving shuffle board

The Estates at Tanglewood Apartments offers unique one and two-bedroom furnished and unfurnished apartments for rent in Westminster, Colorado. Each apartment offers rich finishes, premium fixtures, and a spacious design. Surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, stylish features, thoughtful amenities and relish the convenience of our prime location! Situated nearby Hwy I-25 and 120th Ave, The Estates at Tanglewood Apartments are just minutes from downtown Westminster as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Denver, Colorado has to offer.



Browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment, or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour!