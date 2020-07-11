Apartment List
101 Apartments for rent in Wheat Ridge, CO with move-in specials

$
14 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
$
25 Units Available
Barths
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
Studio
$1,545
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1154 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.
$
43 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
$
12 Units Available
Berkeley
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,395
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
$
78 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,631
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,501
1543 sqft
Truly a modern community in the Central Business District. Apartments are fully upgraded to include solid wood cabinets, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. On-site business center, sky pool and amenity deck.
$
23 Units Available
Golden Triangle
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,485
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1409 sqft
Convenient location in the Golden Triangle, with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park trails and downtown. Units have granite counters, built-in laundry, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and more.
$
17 Units Available
River North Art District
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,540
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
933 sqft
Modern community with desirable apartments, located in the heart of Denver's River North Art District. Smoke-free units, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Garage, gym, hot tub and on-site parking.
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Denver
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,390
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1235 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
$
82 Units Available
Five Points
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
$
62 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,550
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
$
37 Units Available
Union Square
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
$
21 Units Available
Five Points
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
$
13 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
$
35 Units Available
River North Art District
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,546
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1223 sqft
Located in the desirable RiNo District in Denver and close to the beautiful Platte River Trail. Apartments feature luxury touches like W/D in unit, dishwasher, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
$
14 Units Available
Union Square
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Denver
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,140
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1321 sqft
Expansive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Theater room with projector screen and seating for a dozen. Rooftop deck and fireside lounge. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and group classes. Unbeatable location right on the 16th Street Mall.
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Denver
AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,836
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1257 sqft
Near I-25 and area parks, next to the Riverfront. This upscale, resort-style community offers a pool with a sundeck, a courtyard, and a gym. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors with a patio or a balcony.
$
23 Units Available
South Alameda
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready-to-move-in homes close to Denver's Central Business District and major employers. Air conditioning, bathtubs and hardwood floors in rooms. Package-receiving services, internet cafe and lobby. Pet-friendly complex.
$
53 Units Available
West Colfax
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,128
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
$
30 Units Available
Highland
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,498
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,643
1127 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Denver
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,515
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1110 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Cadence
1920 17th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,570
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1050 sqft
Sustainability-focused community with efficient lighting systems, insulation, and windows. Weekly events including scotch tasting, concerts, and weekend breakfasts. On-site velo room for bike and ski gear maintenance. Located within blocks of Union Station and the 16th Street Mall.
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,325
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1169 sqft
Brand new community with never-lived-in homes. Billiards and bowling alley for residents for convenient entertainment. Courtyards with firepits. Resident portal for online rent payment and maintenance requests. Across the street from Coors Field.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Wheat Ridge, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Wheat Ridge apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Wheat Ridge apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

