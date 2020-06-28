All apartments in Westminster
Westminster, CO
9221 W 101st Place
9221 W 101st Place

9221 West 101st Place
Location

9221 West 101st Place, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9221 W 101st Place Available 09/10/19 Beautiful, well cared for home in awesome neighborhood! - This beautiful home features 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, and washer and dryer hook ups! Attached garage with plenty of storage space!

This home is just minutes from Walnut Creek Shopping Center, and Highway 36. Beautiful open spaces, and parks all around the property. Those parks include Ketner Open Space, Mayfair Park, and Jessica Ridgeway Memorial Park!

Plenty of space for everyone! Beautiful, well cared for fenced back yard with patio. Enjoy BBQ's with your family and friends! Extra storage shed in back yard.

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY ATLAS REAL ESTATE GROUP

Please call or text Donna Martin at 719-505-5544 to schedule a showing.

Rent is $2550 per month
Pets Welcome! $200 pet fee per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet.
Application fee: $45 per person over the age of 18
Deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit
Please, no felonies, evictions, owing a prior landlord or recent bankruptcy, good landlord reference.

(RLNE5073140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9221 W 101st Place have any available units?
9221 W 101st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9221 W 101st Place have?
Some of 9221 W 101st Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9221 W 101st Place currently offering any rent specials?
9221 W 101st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9221 W 101st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9221 W 101st Place is pet friendly.
Does 9221 W 101st Place offer parking?
Yes, 9221 W 101st Place offers parking.
Does 9221 W 101st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9221 W 101st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9221 W 101st Place have a pool?
No, 9221 W 101st Place does not have a pool.
Does 9221 W 101st Place have accessible units?
No, 9221 W 101st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9221 W 101st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9221 W 101st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
