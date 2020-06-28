Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9221 W 101st Place Available 09/10/19 Beautiful, well cared for home in awesome neighborhood! - This beautiful home features 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, and washer and dryer hook ups! Attached garage with plenty of storage space!



This home is just minutes from Walnut Creek Shopping Center, and Highway 36. Beautiful open spaces, and parks all around the property. Those parks include Ketner Open Space, Mayfair Park, and Jessica Ridgeway Memorial Park!



Plenty of space for everyone! Beautiful, well cared for fenced back yard with patio. Enjoy BBQ's with your family and friends! Extra storage shed in back yard.



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY ATLAS REAL ESTATE GROUP



Please call or text Donna Martin at 719-505-5544 to schedule a showing.



Rent is $2550 per month

Pets Welcome! $200 pet fee per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet.

Application fee: $45 per person over the age of 18

Deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit

Please, no felonies, evictions, owing a prior landlord or recent bankruptcy, good landlord reference.



