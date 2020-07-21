All apartments in Westminster
Last updated July 22 2020

9220 Upham Way

9220 Upham Way · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9220 Upham Way, Westminster, CO 80021
Westcliff and Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9220 Upham Way · Avail. Aug 24

$3,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
9220 Upham Way Available 08/24/20 Lovely Spacious Home with Updated Kitchen and Large Backyard! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

This lovely property features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level and a beautiful staircase that overlooks the foyer. The master bedroom and living room both have bay windows. The master bedroom also has a 5 piece bathroom. The basement is fully finished and includes a full bathroom, large windows, and a wet bar. There is also a 3-car garage.

The backyard is fully fenced, and perfect for summer activities. The patio area outside features a pergola on the stamped concrete to enjoy dinner outside in the spring & summer.

The property has central AC to keep cool in the summer.

Nearby RTD Fastracks Commuter Rail into Union Station in Denver is less than 10 minutes away!

Convenient location with easy access to US-36. Just a few minutes drive to Standley Lake, the Westminster Promenade area and Butterfly Pavilion!

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.
*Please note that Facemasks are required for all showings.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Trash is included in total rent amount. The tenant will be responsible for all other utilities.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Co-Signers will not be considered to fulfill any qualification requirement.
*No more than 3 unrelated parties are allowed.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. If you have additional questions you can contact us at: info@rentmedenver.com
Pioneer Property Management
4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5937271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

