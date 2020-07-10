9042 Cody Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00acedb042 ----

3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath in quiet established neighborhood. This home offers spacious layout with family room,vaulted ceilings, large kitchen with dinning area, living room, basement bedroom and storage room, upstairs features 2 bedroom\'s and updated bathroom. Fantastic back deck overlooks pristine backyard and garden. Steps to bike trails and easy access to US -36. 20 minutes to Boulder/ 20 minutes to Denver. Swamp cooler and forced air heat. New windows and laundry on site. Dogs negotiable.