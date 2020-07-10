All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:21 PM

9042 Cody Circle

9042 Cody Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9042 Cody Circle, Westminster, CO 80021
Kings Mill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00acedb042 ----
3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath in quiet established neighborhood. This home offers spacious layout with family room,vaulted ceilings, large kitchen with dinning area, living room, basement bedroom and storage room, upstairs features 2 bedroom\'s and updated bathroom. Fantastic back deck overlooks pristine backyard and garden. Steps to bike trails and easy access to US -36. 20 minutes to Boulder/ 20 minutes to Denver. Swamp cooler and forced air heat. New windows and laundry on site. Dogs negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9042 Cody Circle have any available units?
9042 Cody Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9042 Cody Circle have?
Some of 9042 Cody Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9042 Cody Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9042 Cody Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9042 Cody Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9042 Cody Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9042 Cody Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9042 Cody Circle offers parking.
Does 9042 Cody Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9042 Cody Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9042 Cody Circle have a pool?
No, 9042 Cody Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9042 Cody Circle have accessible units?
No, 9042 Cody Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9042 Cody Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9042 Cody Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

