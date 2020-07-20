All apartments in Westminster
8005 W 90th Dr

8005 West 90th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8005 West 90th Drive, Westminster, CO 80021
Kings Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This newly renovated townhome in central Westminster is just minutes for the Boulder Turnpike and easy access to shopping and entertainment.
2 Car attached garage, Washer & Dryer in unit on top level. Newer kitchen appliances and fixtures throughout the home. Backs to small creek!

Lease to 5/31/20 with possible 12 month option to 5/31/21.

CityScape Real Estate, LLC is a member of the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) and an Accredited Member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB). CityScape Real Estate, LLC manages property all over the Denver Metro Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 W 90th Dr have any available units?
8005 W 90th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8005 W 90th Dr have?
Some of 8005 W 90th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 W 90th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8005 W 90th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 W 90th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8005 W 90th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8005 W 90th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8005 W 90th Dr offers parking.
Does 8005 W 90th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8005 W 90th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 W 90th Dr have a pool?
No, 8005 W 90th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8005 W 90th Dr have accessible units?
No, 8005 W 90th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 W 90th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8005 W 90th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
