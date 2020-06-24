Amenities

7560 Quitman Street Available 03/01/20 2 bed, 1.5 bath Heat/water Included Covered parking - Roomy 2 bed, 1.5 bath town home, spacious bedrooms on top level, large living area and kitchen/half bath on main floor. Covered car port attached to kitchen. Heat and water paid, tenant pays electricity only. Washer/Dryer included.

We require credit in the mid 600s to qualify. There is a $30 application fee per adult. We show by appointment only. To schedule a showing, please call (303)422-7992 or see our website at csandassociates.net



