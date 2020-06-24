All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 7560 Quitman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
7560 Quitman Street
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

7560 Quitman Street

7560 Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7560 Quitman Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
7560 Quitman Street Available 03/01/20 2 bed, 1.5 bath Heat/water Included Covered parking - Roomy 2 bed, 1.5 bath town home, spacious bedrooms on top level, large living area and kitchen/half bath on main floor. Covered car port attached to kitchen. Heat and water paid, tenant pays electricity only. Washer/Dryer included.
We require credit in the mid 600s to qualify. There is a $30 application fee per adult. We show by appointment only. To schedule a showing, please call (303)422-7992 or see our website at csandassociates.net

(RLNE4732538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7560 Quitman Street have any available units?
7560 Quitman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 7560 Quitman Street currently offering any rent specials?
7560 Quitman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7560 Quitman Street pet-friendly?
No, 7560 Quitman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 7560 Quitman Street offer parking?
Yes, 7560 Quitman Street offers parking.
Does 7560 Quitman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7560 Quitman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7560 Quitman Street have a pool?
No, 7560 Quitman Street does not have a pool.
Does 7560 Quitman Street have accessible units?
No, 7560 Quitman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7560 Quitman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7560 Quitman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7560 Quitman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7560 Quitman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College