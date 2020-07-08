All apartments in Westminster
7502 Dale Court
7502 Dale Court

7502 Dale Court · No Longer Available
Location

7502 Dale Court, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
internet access
media room
You will fall in love as soon as you walk in the door! The spacious living room opens into a beautiful eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Also, on the main level you will find three nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom that has been beautifully updated! The basement is finished and offers a huge recreation room perfect for a media room. There are also two other non-conforming bedrooms in the basement that could be used as a home office or home gym as well as a 3/4 bathroom (no bathtub just shower). The washer and dryer are located in the basement as well as storage areas. The large fenced back yard offers privacy and is the perfect place to relax after a long day. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7502 Dale Court have any available units?
7502 Dale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7502 Dale Court have?
Some of 7502 Dale Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7502 Dale Court currently offering any rent specials?
7502 Dale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7502 Dale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7502 Dale Court is pet friendly.
Does 7502 Dale Court offer parking?
No, 7502 Dale Court does not offer parking.
Does 7502 Dale Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7502 Dale Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7502 Dale Court have a pool?
No, 7502 Dale Court does not have a pool.
Does 7502 Dale Court have accessible units?
No, 7502 Dale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7502 Dale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7502 Dale Court has units with dishwashers.

