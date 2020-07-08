7502 Dale Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym internet access media room

You will fall in love as soon as you walk in the door! The spacious living room opens into a beautiful eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Also, on the main level you will find three nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom that has been beautifully updated! The basement is finished and offers a huge recreation room perfect for a media room. There are also two other non-conforming bedrooms in the basement that could be used as a home office or home gym as well as a 3/4 bathroom (no bathtub just shower). The washer and dryer are located in the basement as well as storage areas. The large fenced back yard offers privacy and is the perfect place to relax after a long day. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com