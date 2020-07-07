All apartments in Westminster
7485 Quitman Street

7485 Quitman Street
Location

7485 Quitman Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
**SECTION-8 AND HOUSING VOUCHERS FRIENDLY!!**

**Choose an 18-month lease for $975/month**

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Westminster is sure to welcome you home!

Cook your favorite meals in a kitchen that has a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Appreciate the convenience of the laundry located in the building! Parking for this property is open uncovered parking. Storage and covered parking available for additional costs.

Located close to Hidden Lake, Hidden Lake Park, Wolff Run Park, Kennedy Park, and England Park makes this location awesome for getting outside and enjoying Colorado. Within driving distance is King Square Center and Westminster Plaza Shopping Center offering many shopping and dining opportunities. Get around with just a short drive away to US-36 or Westminster Station to catch the light rail.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

**SECTION-8 AND HOUSING VOUCHERS FRIENDLY!!**

**Choose an 18-month lease for $975/month**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7485 Quitman Street have any available units?
7485 Quitman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7485 Quitman Street have?
Some of 7485 Quitman Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7485 Quitman Street currently offering any rent specials?
7485 Quitman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7485 Quitman Street pet-friendly?
No, 7485 Quitman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 7485 Quitman Street offer parking?
Yes, 7485 Quitman Street offers parking.
Does 7485 Quitman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7485 Quitman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7485 Quitman Street have a pool?
No, 7485 Quitman Street does not have a pool.
Does 7485 Quitman Street have accessible units?
No, 7485 Quitman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7485 Quitman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7485 Quitman Street has units with dishwashers.

