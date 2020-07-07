7485 Quitman Street

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Property Amenities parking

**SECTION-8 AND HOUSING VOUCHERS FRIENDLY!!**



**Choose an 18-month lease for $975/month**



This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Westminster is sure to welcome you home!



Cook your favorite meals in a kitchen that has a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Appreciate the convenience of the laundry located in the building! Parking for this property is open uncovered parking. Storage and covered parking available for additional costs.



Located close to Hidden Lake, Hidden Lake Park, Wolff Run Park, Kennedy Park, and England Park makes this location awesome for getting outside and enjoying Colorado. Within driving distance is King Square Center and Westminster Plaza Shopping Center offering many shopping and dining opportunities. Get around with just a short drive away to US-36 or Westminster Station to catch the light rail.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



