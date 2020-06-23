5855 W 118th Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace

Beautiful two story located on a corner lot with four bedrooms and three and one half baths and a main floor study. Wood floors., air conditioning, and a fenced back yard. Main floor laundry. Formal dinning room and eat-in kitchen with all the appliances, a built-in desk, and a center island. Finished basement with a family room and fourth bedroom and bathroom. Lots of living space. Beautifully maintained. For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Connie with Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248.