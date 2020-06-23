All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:55 PM

5611 West 95th Plaza

5611 W 95th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5611 W 95th Pl, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
If you are looking for a brand new home to live in, this is it! Built in 2018 and meticulously kept. As you enter, you will fall in love instantly with all of the upgrades! The formal dining room and the office are in the front of the home. As you walk further, it opens up into a huge family room with a beautiful gas fireplace. The chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, all stainless steel appliances and has a breakfast area as well. This area also goes either outside to your privately fenced backyard or through the finished mudroom and into the two car attached garage. Upstairs you will find the master suite featuring a large closet and 5 piece bath including double vanities. Continue through the upstairs, and you will see two more spacious bedrooms, another full bath and a loft area that will be perfect for your game room. Also upstairs is the laundry room with a brand new washer and dryer. The basement is finished and offers another recreation room as well as a nicely sized bedroom and full bath. The community offers parks and trails as well as a pool. Located half way between Boulder and Denver, close to dining, shopping, golfing and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 West 95th Plaza have any available units?
5611 West 95th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 West 95th Plaza have?
Some of 5611 West 95th Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 West 95th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
5611 West 95th Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 West 95th Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 5611 West 95th Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 5611 West 95th Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 5611 West 95th Plaza does offer parking.
Does 5611 West 95th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5611 West 95th Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 West 95th Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 5611 West 95th Plaza has a pool.
Does 5611 West 95th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 5611 West 95th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 West 95th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5611 West 95th Plaza has units with dishwashers.
