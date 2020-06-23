5611 West 95th Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

If you are looking for a brand new home to live in, this is it! Built in 2018 and meticulously kept. As you enter, you will fall in love instantly with all of the upgrades! The formal dining room and the office are in the front of the home. As you walk further, it opens up into a huge family room with a beautiful gas fireplace. The chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, all stainless steel appliances and has a breakfast area as well. This area also goes either outside to your privately fenced backyard or through the finished mudroom and into the two car attached garage. Upstairs you will find the master suite featuring a large closet and 5 piece bath including double vanities. Continue through the upstairs, and you will see two more spacious bedrooms, another full bath and a loft area that will be perfect for your game room. Also upstairs is the laundry room with a brand new washer and dryer. The basement is finished and offers another recreation room as well as a nicely sized bedroom and full bath. The community offers parks and trails as well as a pool. Located half way between Boulder and Denver, close to dining, shopping, golfing and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com