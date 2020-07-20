All apartments in Westminster
5588 W 72nd Dr
Last updated May 15 2019 at 8:34 PM

5588 W 72nd Dr

5588 West 72nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5588 West 72nd Drive, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious towhome with many upgrades. Large living room with balcony and gas fireplace. Surround sound throughout unit. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. Second bedroom has full private bathroom. Whole House Humidifier. Close to Shopping & Walmart. 1 block to Faversham Park. NO SMOKING. Small dog < 45lbs permitted w/$300 Pet Deposit. NO CATS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5588 W 72nd Dr have any available units?
5588 W 72nd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5588 W 72nd Dr have?
Some of 5588 W 72nd Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5588 W 72nd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5588 W 72nd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5588 W 72nd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5588 W 72nd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5588 W 72nd Dr offer parking?
No, 5588 W 72nd Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5588 W 72nd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5588 W 72nd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5588 W 72nd Dr have a pool?
No, 5588 W 72nd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5588 W 72nd Dr have accessible units?
No, 5588 W 72nd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5588 W 72nd Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5588 W 72nd Dr has units with dishwashers.
