5588 W 72nd Dr

Amenities
Beautiful spacious towhome with many upgrades. Large living room with balcony and gas fireplace. Surround sound throughout unit. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. Second bedroom has full private bathroom. Whole House Humidifier. Close to Shopping & Walmart. 1 block to Faversham Park. NO SMOKING. Small dog < 45lbs permitted w/$300 Pet Deposit. NO CATS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.