5403 W 76th Ave 622

Unit 622 Available 09/01/19 Cozy Condo - Property Id: 145850
Conveniently located condo in Arvada. This cozy place is right off of 36 so it's a quick drive to most cities. There are a few different schools nearby as well as restaurants, busses, shops and other necessities. The place also has a wood burning fireplace. Water, trash,pool and HOA fees are included. Asking $1200 a month with a $600 deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145850p
No Pets Allowed
