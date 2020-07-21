5403 W 76th Ave 622

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Unit 622 Available 09/01/19



Conveniently located condo in Arvada. This cozy place is right off of 36 so it's a quick drive to most cities. There are a few different schools nearby as well as restaurants, busses, shops and other necessities. The place also has a wood burning fireplace. Water, trash,pool and HOA fees are included. Asking $1200 a month with a $600 deposit.

No Pets Allowed



