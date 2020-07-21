All apartments in Westminster
Westminster, CO
5403 W 76th Ave 622
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

5403 W 76th Ave 622

5403 West 76th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5403 West 76th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Unit 622 Available 09/01/19 Cozy Condo - Property Id: 145850

Conveniently located condo in Arvada. This cozy place is right off of 36 so it's a quick drive to most cities. There are a few different schools nearby as well as restaurants, busses, shops and other necessities. The place also has a wood burning fireplace. Water, trash,pool and HOA fees are included. Asking $1200 a month with a $600 deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145850p
Property Id 145850

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5088300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 W 76th Ave 622 have any available units?
5403 W 76th Ave 622 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5403 W 76th Ave 622 have?
Some of 5403 W 76th Ave 622's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5403 W 76th Ave 622 currently offering any rent specials?
5403 W 76th Ave 622 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 W 76th Ave 622 pet-friendly?
No, 5403 W 76th Ave 622 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 5403 W 76th Ave 622 offer parking?
No, 5403 W 76th Ave 622 does not offer parking.
Does 5403 W 76th Ave 622 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5403 W 76th Ave 622 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 W 76th Ave 622 have a pool?
Yes, 5403 W 76th Ave 622 has a pool.
Does 5403 W 76th Ave 622 have accessible units?
No, 5403 W 76th Ave 622 does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 W 76th Ave 622 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5403 W 76th Ave 622 has units with dishwashers.
