Westminster, CO
4016 West 99th Place
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

4016 West 99th Place

4016 West 99th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4016 West 99th Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
pet friendly
Four Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Westminster - Welcome to your new home. Peaceful Skyland Village neighborhood welcomes you home to relax. This light and bright home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and new African Dark wood plank floors. As you enter the beautiful fully remodeled kitchen with zodiac quartet countertops, a Gaggenau oven with side open door and induction cooktop. Envision entertaining friends & family while also enjoying some relaxing time cuddled up in the cozy family room with the fireplace. Upstairs, four bedrooms await with plenty of room to stretch out and the master suite features a newly remodeled master bath and walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Dont miss the fully finished basement with bedroom, bathroom and tons of storage. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped yard with mature trees, Trex deck, flagstone patio and plenty of entertaining space. Just minutes from Highland Greens golf course. Easy access to Boulder, Denver & DIA. NO HOA! Just move in and enjoy your new life!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5169867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 West 99th Place have any available units?
4016 West 99th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 West 99th Place have?
Some of 4016 West 99th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 West 99th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4016 West 99th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 West 99th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 West 99th Place is pet friendly.
Does 4016 West 99th Place offer parking?
Yes, 4016 West 99th Place offers parking.
Does 4016 West 99th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4016 West 99th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 West 99th Place have a pool?
No, 4016 West 99th Place does not have a pool.
Does 4016 West 99th Place have accessible units?
Yes, 4016 West 99th Place has accessible units.
Does 4016 West 99th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4016 West 99th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
