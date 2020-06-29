4016 West 99th Place

Amenities

Four Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Westminster - Welcome to your new home. Peaceful Skyland Village neighborhood welcomes you home to relax. This light and bright home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and new African Dark wood plank floors. As you enter the beautiful fully remodeled kitchen with zodiac quartet countertops, a Gaggenau oven with side open door and induction cooktop. Envision entertaining friends & family while also enjoying some relaxing time cuddled up in the cozy family room with the fireplace. Upstairs, four bedrooms await with plenty of room to stretch out and the master suite features a newly remodeled master bath and walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Dont miss the fully finished basement with bedroom, bathroom and tons of storage. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped yard with mature trees, Trex deck, flagstone patio and plenty of entertaining space. Just minutes from Highland Greens golf course. Easy access to Boulder, Denver & DIA. NO HOA! Just move in and enjoy your new life!



No Cats Allowed



