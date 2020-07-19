3900 Turnpike Drive

Amenities

Stunning duplex in Westminster!



This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex has 896 square feet of living space and has hardwood floors and carpet throughout. The kitchen is absolutely gorgeous, with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It also comes with washer and dryer hookups. Relax outside on the balcony. Parking includes 2 reserved spaces.



This wonderful duplex offers easy access to Highway 36. Shopping and dining are close by, including Westminster Plaza Shopping Center, Starbucks, Safeway, Walmart, and more! Nearby schools include Harris Park Elementary, Shaw Heights Middle School, and Westminster High School.



Water is included in the rent!



Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



