Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3900 Turnpike Drive

3900 Turnpike Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3900 Turnpike Drive, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning duplex in Westminster!

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex has 896 square feet of living space and has hardwood floors and carpet throughout. The kitchen is absolutely gorgeous, with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It also comes with washer and dryer hookups. Relax outside on the balcony. Parking includes 2 reserved spaces.

This wonderful duplex offers easy access to Highway 36. Shopping and dining are close by, including Westminster Plaza Shopping Center, Starbucks, Safeway, Walmart, and more! Nearby schools include Harris Park Elementary, Shaw Heights Middle School, and Westminster High School.

Water is included in the rent!

Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.
Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Turnpike Drive have any available units?
3900 Turnpike Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Turnpike Drive have?
Some of 3900 Turnpike Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Turnpike Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Turnpike Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Turnpike Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 Turnpike Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3900 Turnpike Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Turnpike Drive offers parking.
Does 3900 Turnpike Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Turnpike Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Turnpike Drive have a pool?
No, 3900 Turnpike Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Turnpike Drive have accessible units?
No, 3900 Turnpike Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Turnpike Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3900 Turnpike Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
