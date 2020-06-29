Amenities

3257 W. 116th Avenue Available 04/06/20 Amazing Single Family Home in Broomfield, Open Space-Adjacent! - Welcome to 3257 West 116th Avenue, your new home!



This split-level single family home is a great property for persons looking for a quiet neighborhood with a large yard and easy access to Broomfield's open space. The house is located just 200 metres from the community swimming pool and tennis courts. The property includes two separate living spaces, one on the main level and one in the lower level, both with beautiful hardwood flooring. The full kitchen contains all the major appliances, and the dining room opens out to the multi-level deck and backyard space, with gorgeous views of the Rocky Mountains all throughout the year. On the upper level of this property you will find a master bedroom (with more views of the Rockies!) and bathroom that feature high vaulted ceilings, as well as a second bedroom. The finished basement adds a third bedroom, a second full bathroom, and the laundry area. You will also appreciate the attached, two-car garage.



Nearby schools: Cotton Creek Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule an appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3718281)