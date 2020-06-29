All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 3257 W. 116th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
3257 W. 116th Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

3257 W. 116th Avenue

3257 West 116th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3257 West 116th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
3257 W. 116th Avenue Available 04/06/20 Amazing Single Family Home in Broomfield, Open Space-Adjacent! - Welcome to 3257 West 116th Avenue, your new home!

This split-level single family home is a great property for persons looking for a quiet neighborhood with a large yard and easy access to Broomfield's open space. The house is located just 200 metres from the community swimming pool and tennis courts. The property includes two separate living spaces, one on the main level and one in the lower level, both with beautiful hardwood flooring. The full kitchen contains all the major appliances, and the dining room opens out to the multi-level deck and backyard space, with gorgeous views of the Rocky Mountains all throughout the year. On the upper level of this property you will find a master bedroom (with more views of the Rockies!) and bathroom that feature high vaulted ceilings, as well as a second bedroom. The finished basement adds a third bedroom, a second full bathroom, and the laundry area. You will also appreciate the attached, two-car garage.

Nearby schools: Cotton Creek Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule an appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3718281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3257 W. 116th Avenue have any available units?
3257 W. 116th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3257 W. 116th Avenue have?
Some of 3257 W. 116th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3257 W. 116th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3257 W. 116th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3257 W. 116th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3257 W. 116th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 3257 W. 116th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3257 W. 116th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3257 W. 116th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3257 W. 116th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3257 W. 116th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3257 W. 116th Avenue has a pool.
Does 3257 W. 116th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3257 W. 116th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3257 W. 116th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3257 W. 116th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College