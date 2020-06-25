2863 W 119th Avenue

Amenities

*Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent* You will enjoy maintenance free living in this warm and inviting top floor condo in Ranch Creek Villas! The open living and dining room make for a wonderful great room feel. Enjoy the gas log fireplace for those chilly nights. The master bathroom is spacious and features a glass sliding door to the patio, spacious closet, linen closet and a four piece bath. The second bedroom is on the other side of the living area giving you plenty of privacy. The garage is attached so that you can come right into your home. The community has a clubhouse, fitness center and outdoor pool. Close to highway access. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com