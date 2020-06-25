All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 26 2019 at 5:34 PM

2863 W 119th Avenue

Location

2863 W 119th Ave, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent* You will enjoy maintenance free living in this warm and inviting top floor condo in Ranch Creek Villas! The open living and dining room make for a wonderful great room feel. Enjoy the gas log fireplace for those chilly nights. The master bathroom is spacious and features a glass sliding door to the patio, spacious closet, linen closet and a four piece bath. The second bedroom is on the other side of the living area giving you plenty of privacy. The garage is attached so that you can come right into your home. The community has a clubhouse, fitness center and outdoor pool. Close to highway access. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

