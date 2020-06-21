Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court internet access tennis court

2740 W. 86th Ave #203 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Updated Condo in Westminster, Available August 1 Move In - The living room, living area has new laminate wood floor, while the bedrooms have the comfort of new, soft, clean carpeting. New paint throughout and high vaulted ceilings with skylights in the living area. This is an upper corner unit.



The well manicured lawn is pleasant and the Rockies in the background are majestic. Shopping and restaurants not far. Pets negotiable.



This home is located 3 minutes from US36 and only 7 minutes from I25, You can get all the way to Boulder in only 20 minutes or all the way to downtown Denver in just 17. Come check it out, you'll love it.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3400395)