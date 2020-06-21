All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 2740 W. 86th Ave #203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
2740 W. 86th Ave #203
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2740 W. 86th Ave #203

2740 West 86th Avenue · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2740 West 86th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
internet access
tennis court
2740 W. 86th Ave #203 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Updated Condo in Westminster, Available August 1 Move In - The living room, living area has new laminate wood floor, while the bedrooms have the comfort of new, soft, clean carpeting. New paint throughout and high vaulted ceilings with skylights in the living area. This is an upper corner unit.

The well manicured lawn is pleasant and the Rockies in the background are majestic. Shopping and restaurants not far. Pets negotiable.

This home is located 3 minutes from US36 and only 7 minutes from I25, You can get all the way to Boulder in only 20 minutes or all the way to downtown Denver in just 17. Come check it out, you'll love it.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3400395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 have any available units?
2740 W. 86th Ave #203 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 have?
Some of 2740 W. 86th Ave #203's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 currently offering any rent specials?
2740 W. 86th Ave #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 is pet friendly.
Does 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 offer parking?
No, 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 does not offer parking.
Does 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 have a pool?
No, 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 does not have a pool.
Does 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 have accessible units?
No, 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2740 W. 86th Ave #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2740 W. 86th Ave #203?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity