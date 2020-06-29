2710 W 86th Ave

Amenities

Nice and Cozy Westminster Condo Available mid-April. 1st Floor, Easy access with 2 large bedrooms, large closets, new flooring and paint. Rental includes washer and dryer, off street parking.



Owner pays water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for gas/electricity. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



