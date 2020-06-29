All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:49 AM

2710 W 86th Ave

2710 West 86th Avenue
Location

2710 West 86th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice and Cozy Westminster Condo Available mid-April. 1st Floor, Easy access with 2 large bedrooms, large closets, new flooring and paint. Rental includes washer and dryer, off street parking.

Owner pays water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for gas/electricity. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: First Floor, New Flooring, Washer, Dryer, Large Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 W 86th Ave have any available units?
2710 W 86th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 2710 W 86th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2710 W 86th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 W 86th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 W 86th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2710 W 86th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2710 W 86th Ave offers parking.
Does 2710 W 86th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 W 86th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 W 86th Ave have a pool?
No, 2710 W 86th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2710 W 86th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2710 W 86th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 W 86th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 W 86th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 W 86th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 W 86th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
