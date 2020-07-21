All apartments in Westminster
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster

2359 West 119th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2359 West 119th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ranch Country Club Home - Property Id: 136071

Two story home located in the desirable Ranch Country Club neighborhood.
Attached two car garage with brand new driveway and walkway.
Main floor has formal living room with bow window and formal dining room with brand new laminate floor. Kitchen is complete with newer refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, brand new dishwasher, granite countertops, eating space with bow window and open to the family room and attached sunroom. The family room has hardwood floors, fireplace and wet bar.
Second floor has a loft overlooking the living room below. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with double sinks and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath are also on the second floor.
Basement is partially finished with one non-conforming bedroom (it has a closet and window) workspace, laundry area, additional living space and storage space.
Brand new carpet throughout the home.
Pets welcome with additional $300 refundable pet deposit plus $25/month per pet rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136071p
Property Id 136071

(RLNE5103995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster have any available units?
2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster have?
Some of 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster currently offering any rent specials?
2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster pet-friendly?
Yes, 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster is pet friendly.
Does 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster offer parking?
Yes, 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster offers parking.
Does 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster have a pool?
No, 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster does not have a pool.
Does 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster have accessible units?
No, 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster does not have accessible units.
Does 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster has units with dishwashers.
