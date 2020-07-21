2359 W. 119th Ave Wesminster

Amenities

Two story home located in the desirable Ranch Country Club neighborhood.

Attached two car garage with brand new driveway and walkway.

Main floor has formal living room with bow window and formal dining room with brand new laminate floor. Kitchen is complete with newer refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, brand new dishwasher, granite countertops, eating space with bow window and open to the family room and attached sunroom. The family room has hardwood floors, fireplace and wet bar.

Second floor has a loft overlooking the living room below. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with double sinks and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath are also on the second floor.

Basement is partially finished with one non-conforming bedroom (it has a closet and window) workspace, laundry area, additional living space and storage space.

Brand new carpet throughout the home.

Pets welcome with additional $300 refundable pet deposit plus $25/month per pet rent.

