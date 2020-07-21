All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 12163 Melody Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
12163 Melody Dr
Last updated July 2 2019 at 4:50 PM

12163 Melody Dr

12163 Melody Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Northeast Westminster
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12163 Melody Drive, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Clean and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath condo In Westminster * Laminate flooring and carpet * Spacious living room with a glass sliding door onto balcony * Laundry closet off the dining room with stackable W/D hookups * Appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator & stove * Ceiling fan in dining room * Water, sewer and trash included * Access to the outdoor swimming pool, fitness room and club house * Across the way from RTD Park and Ride, restaurants and banks * Conveniently location near 120th & I-25 Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12163 Melody Dr have any available units?
12163 Melody Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12163 Melody Dr have?
Some of 12163 Melody Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12163 Melody Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12163 Melody Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12163 Melody Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12163 Melody Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12163 Melody Dr offer parking?
No, 12163 Melody Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12163 Melody Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12163 Melody Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12163 Melody Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12163 Melody Dr has a pool.
Does 12163 Melody Dr have accessible units?
No, 12163 Melody Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12163 Melody Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12163 Melody Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWestminster 2 Bedroom Apartments
Westminster Apartments with PoolsWestminster Pet Friendly Apartments
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterSoutheast Westminster
Northeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College