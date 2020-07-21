12163 Melody Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Clean and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath condo In Westminster * Laminate flooring and carpet * Spacious living room with a glass sliding door onto balcony * Laundry closet off the dining room with stackable W/D hookups * Appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator & stove * Ceiling fan in dining room * Water, sewer and trash included * Access to the outdoor swimming pool, fitness room and club house * Across the way from RTD Park and Ride, restaurants and banks * Conveniently location near 120th & I-25 Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com