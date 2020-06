Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

2B/1B Garden Level Apartment in Cottonwood Villas - Available 9/1 - Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom 1 bath garden level apartment in Westminster!



Centrally located with quick access to I-25, park-N-ride, shops and restaurants.



Includes assigned parking space, access to pool and clubhouse. Water/Sewer/Trash and snow removal included in rent!



Sorry no pets allowed.



Call Fox Property Mgmt to schedule a showing today 720.583.4369



