May 25 2020

11858 Bradburn Blvd.

11858 Bradburn Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11858 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
lobby
tennis court
Furnished Luxury 2-Story Condo in Westminster - Tucked between Boulder and Denver, Colorado, this premium Boulder Corridor corporate housing is sure to delight at first sight. Ideal for those who are on extended business travel for one of the regions many leading employers, it is also a good choice for anyone eager to savor a lengthy vacation in this popular part of the country.

With employers like IBM, Ball Corp., Level 3 Communications, Oracle Corp., Covidien, Walmart, Urban Lending, and many others just a short drive away, this stylish living space puts you within easy reach of work. It is also convenient to Butterfly Pavilion, Standley Lake, and many other natural areas.

A condominium-style property, it is a penthouse suite that offers two floors of living space, two decks, and truly inspired design and dcor. Within walking distance of essential shopping and dining venues, it is close to retail centers, recreational facilities, entertainment, and even fitness and medical providers.

The beautiful and modern structure includes a friendly lobby as well as plenty of parking. Entering the main level of this Boulder Corridor corporate housing option, you find the airy and beautifully designed living room. With its great views of the neighborhood, it includes a large and cozy sitting area and entertainment system.

The open floor plan leads you to the dining area and then into the enormous, gourmet kitchen with sliding glass doors to the private patio offering even more exterior views. An elegant and modern set of stairs leads to the upper living level where a full-sized home office. Nearby is a large and airy master bedroom that opens out to the second private balcony and which also offers great views. On this level is a luxurious private bath with laundry facilities. Plenty of street parking outside your front door.

It does not matter which of the areas key industries you might work, or whether your visit is for pleasure rather than business, the amazingly convenient location of this Boulder Corridor corporate housing makes it an ideal option. A short distance from downtown Denver and its many corporate headquarters and attractions, it is also convenient to Boulder just a short drive northwest of the property.

Easily reach major transportation routes, the finest shops and restaurants, and lots of outdoor and open space from this stylishly furnished rental. Walk to Whole Foods, tennis court and community pool.

AVAILABLE: June 1st
RENT: $2,795
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,795
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Street
PETS: No pets allowed.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/recycle, water, electric, WiFi

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, no pets, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5036365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11858 Bradburn Blvd. have any available units?
11858 Bradburn Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11858 Bradburn Blvd. have?
Some of 11858 Bradburn Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11858 Bradburn Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
11858 Bradburn Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11858 Bradburn Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 11858 Bradburn Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 11858 Bradburn Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 11858 Bradburn Blvd. offers parking.
Does 11858 Bradburn Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11858 Bradburn Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11858 Bradburn Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 11858 Bradburn Blvd. has a pool.
Does 11858 Bradburn Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 11858 Bradburn Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11858 Bradburn Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11858 Bradburn Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
