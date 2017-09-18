11858 Bradburn Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access lobby tennis court

Furnished Luxury 2-Story Condo in Westminster - Tucked between Boulder and Denver, Colorado, this premium Boulder Corridor corporate housing is sure to delight at first sight. Ideal for those who are on extended business travel for one of the regions many leading employers, it is also a good choice for anyone eager to savor a lengthy vacation in this popular part of the country.



With employers like IBM, Ball Corp., Level 3 Communications, Oracle Corp., Covidien, Walmart, Urban Lending, and many others just a short drive away, this stylish living space puts you within easy reach of work. It is also convenient to Butterfly Pavilion, Standley Lake, and many other natural areas.



A condominium-style property, it is a penthouse suite that offers two floors of living space, two decks, and truly inspired design and dcor. Within walking distance of essential shopping and dining venues, it is close to retail centers, recreational facilities, entertainment, and even fitness and medical providers.



The beautiful and modern structure includes a friendly lobby as well as plenty of parking. Entering the main level of this Boulder Corridor corporate housing option, you find the airy and beautifully designed living room. With its great views of the neighborhood, it includes a large and cozy sitting area and entertainment system.



The open floor plan leads you to the dining area and then into the enormous, gourmet kitchen with sliding glass doors to the private patio offering even more exterior views. An elegant and modern set of stairs leads to the upper living level where a full-sized home office. Nearby is a large and airy master bedroom that opens out to the second private balcony and which also offers great views. On this level is a luxurious private bath with laundry facilities. Plenty of street parking outside your front door.



It does not matter which of the areas key industries you might work, or whether your visit is for pleasure rather than business, the amazingly convenient location of this Boulder Corridor corporate housing makes it an ideal option. A short distance from downtown Denver and its many corporate headquarters and attractions, it is also convenient to Boulder just a short drive northwest of the property.



Easily reach major transportation routes, the finest shops and restaurants, and lots of outdoor and open space from this stylishly furnished rental. Walk to Whole Foods, tennis court and community pool.



AVAILABLE: June 1st

RENT: $2,795

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,795

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Street

PETS: No pets allowed.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/recycle, water, electric, WiFi



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, no pets, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



highpointpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5036365)