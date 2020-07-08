Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly tennis court

11467 King Ct Available 02/01/19 Adorable 2 story home in Stratford Lakes - This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home offers an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings ,and an exorbitant amount of natural light, the living space in this beautiful home will instantly draw you in.. With a large, open floor plan, the living room and kitchen area are perfect for relaxing and entertaining. LG stainless steel appliances and main floor laundry help tie this gorgeous main floor living space together! Upstairs you will find a master suite with a gigantic walk in shower and walk in closet. This home has it all, including a fantastic back yard and patio! Big Dry Creek open space and its expansive hiking and biking trails are 1/4 block north and run on for what seems like forever! To top it all off, there is a wonderful community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2728375)