11467 King Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11467 King Ct

11467 King Court · No Longer Available
Location

11467 King Court, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
11467 King Ct Available 02/01/19 Adorable 2 story home in Stratford Lakes - This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home offers an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings ,and an exorbitant amount of natural light, the living space in this beautiful home will instantly draw you in.. With a large, open floor plan, the living room and kitchen area are perfect for relaxing and entertaining. LG stainless steel appliances and main floor laundry help tie this gorgeous main floor living space together! Upstairs you will find a master suite with a gigantic walk in shower and walk in closet. This home has it all, including a fantastic back yard and patio! Big Dry Creek open space and its expansive hiking and biking trails are 1/4 block north and run on for what seems like forever! To top it all off, there is a wonderful community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2728375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11467 King Ct have any available units?
11467 King Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11467 King Ct have?
Some of 11467 King Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11467 King Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11467 King Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11467 King Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11467 King Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11467 King Ct offer parking?
No, 11467 King Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11467 King Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11467 King Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11467 King Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11467 King Ct has a pool.
Does 11467 King Ct have accessible units?
No, 11467 King Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11467 King Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11467 King Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
