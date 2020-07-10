11273 W 102nd Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

All Updated Spacious & Bright 3 Bedroom House

Enjoy the Nearby Parks, Standley Lake, and Trails for Your Active Lifestyle

Located at 11273 W 102nd Dr, Westminster 80021

-

- Professionally Managed

- No Zillow Application Please

- Tri-Level House

- 2 Bedrooms on Upper Level

- Lower Level Used as the 3rd Bedroom

- Full Bath on Upper Level

- 2nd Bath in Lower Level

- 2-Car Garage

- New Paint

- Newer Carpet

- Large Dining/Living Area

- Gas Fireplace

- Dishwasher/Oven/Refrigerator/Microwave

- Washer & Dryer

- Fenced-in Backyard with Sprinkler System

- Balcony

- Swamp Cooler

- Year Built 1984

- No CATS

- Dogs Negotiable

-

SCHOOLS:

District: Jefferson County R-1

Elementary School: Lukas

Middle School: Wayne Carle

High School: Standley Lake

Subdivision: Countryside Flg #1

-

- 1 Year Lease, $2,100 Minimum Deposit, $300 Pet Deposit

Qualification & Requirements: 3xRent Minimum Gross Monthly Income, Credit Score > 550