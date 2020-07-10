11273 W 102nd Drive

Amenities
All Updated Spacious & Bright 3 Bedroom House
Enjoy the Nearby Parks, Standley Lake, and Trails for Your Active Lifestyle
Located at 11273 W 102nd Dr, Westminster 80021
- Professionally Managed
- No Zillow Application Please
- Tri-Level House
- 2 Bedrooms on Upper Level
- Lower Level Used as the 3rd Bedroom
- Full Bath on Upper Level
- 2nd Bath in Lower Level
- 2-Car Garage
- New Paint
- Newer Carpet
- Large Dining/Living Area
- Gas Fireplace
- Dishwasher/Oven/Refrigerator/Microwave
- Washer & Dryer
- Fenced-in Backyard with Sprinkler System
- Balcony
- Swamp Cooler
- Year Built 1984
- No CATS
- Dogs Negotiable
SCHOOLS:
District: Jefferson County R-1
Elementary School: Lukas
Middle School: Wayne Carle
High School: Standley Lake
Subdivision: Countryside Flg #1
- 1 Year Lease, $2,100 Minimum Deposit, $300 Pet Deposit
Qualification & Requirements: 3xRent Minimum Gross Monthly Income, Credit Score > 550