Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

11238 Osage Cir. Unit E

11238 North Osage Circle · (720) 605-9746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11238 North Osage Circle, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Northglenn - This townhouse is well laid out and very functional with two bedrooms upstairs, one with a 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace in the living room and the master bedroom. The community pool and tennis courts are a wonderful treat in the Summertime. Two car attached garage. Easy commute to Boulder or Downtown Denver.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $1,895
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,895
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: 2-Car Attached Garage
UTILITIES: Tenant pays gas and electric
PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

Lease or offer to lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5835165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E have any available units?
11238 Osage Cir. Unit E has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E have?
Some of 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
11238 Osage Cir. Unit E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E does offer parking.
Does 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E has a pool.
Does 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E have accessible units?
No, 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11238 Osage Cir. Unit E has units with dishwashers.
