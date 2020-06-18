11238 Osage Cir. Unit E

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Northglenn - This townhouse is well laid out and very functional with two bedrooms upstairs, one with a 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace in the living room and the master bedroom. The community pool and tennis courts are a wonderful treat in the Summertime. Two car attached garage. Easy commute to Boulder or Downtown Denver.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $1,895

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,895

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: 2-Car Attached Garage

UTILITIES: Tenant pays gas and electric

PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



No Cats Allowed



