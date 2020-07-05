10860 Stuart Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

Beautiful 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath home on Cul-de-sac. This split level home features an open floor plan, living room vaulted ceiling. Master on main level with 3/4 bath (no tub, shower only). Upper level has large family room with fireplace, half bathroom and opens into large kitchen with granite countertops, mosaic tile and stainless steel appliances. Lower level has additional 2 bedrooms with full bathroom and laundry area with washer & dryer. Basement is finished and is a great space for an additional living or rec room. Large back yard with deck, great for entertaining. Awesome location close to walking paths, Legacy Golf course, restaurants, shopping and entertainment at the Promenade of Westminster. Easy access to Hwy 36 to Downtown or Boulder. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com