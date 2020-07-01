10467 Robb Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home located right on the doorstep to over 400 acres of dog friendly trails and open areas, Standley Lake, and the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge! Head over to the CountrySide Outdoor Pool for a swim and enjoy the quick and easy access to the Flatirons Mall and the Boulder/Denver Turnpike.



Enjoy the open floor plan on the main level and the large finished basement with separate bedroom and bathroom. This home also features a lovely patio and backyard great for barbecues and entertaining, as well as a two car garage with room for storage.



Available 4/1 with a minimum one year lease.



Security and Pet Deposit: $2,200 / $200



QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions or criminal records, credit score over 650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified. Application fee is $18 per adult.



Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application



Please call or email leasing@trgdenver.com to schedule a showing!