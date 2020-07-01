All apartments in Westminster
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:38 AM

10467 Robb Dr

10467 West Robb Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10467 West Robb Drive, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home located right on the doorstep to over 400 acres of dog friendly trails and open areas, Standley Lake, and the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge! Head over to the CountrySide Outdoor Pool for a swim and enjoy the quick and easy access to the Flatirons Mall and the Boulder/Denver Turnpike.

Enjoy the open floor plan on the main level and the large finished basement with separate bedroom and bathroom. This home also features a lovely patio and backyard great for barbecues and entertaining, as well as a two car garage with room for storage.

Available 4/1 with a minimum one year lease.

Security and Pet Deposit: $2,200 / $200

QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions or criminal records, credit score over 650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified. Application fee is $18 per adult.

Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application

Please call or email leasing@trgdenver.com to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10467 Robb Dr have any available units?
10467 Robb Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10467 Robb Dr have?
Some of 10467 Robb Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10467 Robb Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10467 Robb Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10467 Robb Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10467 Robb Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10467 Robb Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10467 Robb Dr offers parking.
Does 10467 Robb Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10467 Robb Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10467 Robb Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10467 Robb Dr has a pool.
Does 10467 Robb Dr have accessible units?
No, 10467 Robb Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10467 Robb Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10467 Robb Dr has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

