Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Three bedroom, one and a half bath. Bedrooms are (8X8) (12X9) (10X10). Full bath downstairs with working jacuzzi/ half bath upstairs. Working washer and dryer located upstairs. Living room and dinning room combo, open floor plan. Large back yard with 12x16 deck with lots on playing room for dogs and fenced off back yard. $35 per pet. Shed in back yard (extra for shed). Attached garage with extra off street parking. Parks / schools are within walking distance. Utilities are extra.