Oxford Pointe Apartments

Lease Length: 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $250, 2 Beds: $350, 3 Beds: $450
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Amenity fee: $12/month, Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply, Max Weight: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot. Other. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.