Thornton, CO
Oxford Pointe Apartments
Oxford Pointe Apartments

300 Russell Blvd · (424) 352-7211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F07 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E08 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,411

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit D05 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,411

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit E10 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,411

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oxford Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
internet access
package receiving
pool
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Oxford Pointe- centrally located near 1-25 from Thornton to Downtown Denver and Boulder! We are walking distance to St. Anthony Hospital and American Furniture Warehouse. Our community offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that feature amazing amenities such as high-speed Internet, some with washer and dryer, and a fully-equipped kitchen. We are also looking forward to coming improvements including a soccer field, dog park, pergola, and community garden. Our homes have granite counter tops and hard surface flooring. Best of all, we are a pet-friendly community that welcomes dogs and cats. For convenient Thornton living, look no further than the beautiful community at Oxford Pointe!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $250, 2 Beds: $350, 3 Beds: $450
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Amenity fee: $12/month, Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply, Max Weight: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot. Other. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oxford Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Oxford Pointe Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does Oxford Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Oxford Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oxford Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oxford Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oxford Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oxford Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oxford Pointe Apartments offer parking?
No, Oxford Pointe Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Oxford Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oxford Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oxford Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oxford Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Oxford Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oxford Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oxford Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oxford Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
