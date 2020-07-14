Oxford Pointe Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park internet access package receiving pool bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard

Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Oxford Pointe- centrally located near 1-25 from Thornton to Downtown Denver and Boulder! We are walking distance to St. Anthony Hospital and American Furniture Warehouse. Our community offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that feature amazing amenities such as high-speed Internet, some with washer and dryer, and a fully-equipped kitchen. We are also looking forward to coming improvements including a soccer field, dog park, pergola, and community garden. Our homes have granite counter tops and hard surface flooring. Best of all, we are a pet-friendly community that welcomes dogs and cats. For convenient Thornton living, look no further than the beautiful community at Oxford Pointe!